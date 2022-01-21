The Bracebridge OPP officer that was under investigation stemming from an incident at a Gravenhurst skatepark in April will not face criminal charges.

Gosia Puzio, Media Relations Officer for the Central Region OPP, says the Peel Regional Police has concluded its investigation. Thomas Carrique, OPP Commissioner, asked the Peel Regional Police to take over the investigation to “ensure transparency.”

The officer, who Puzio declined to name, has been back on active duty since December. The officer was assigned to administrative duties during the nine-month investigation.

While no criminal charges will be laid, Puzio says the OPP’s Professional Standards Unit has opened an internal review. She says there is a potential for charges under the Police Services Act.

She explains the act “sets out the standards and expected behaviour for police officers.”

“OPP officers found to have broken the law/behavioural standards will be subject to appropriate discipline including possible demotion and dismissal depending on the circumstances,” Puzio says. “We take all allegations against our officers seriously and will investigate, then take appropriate action.”

She didn’t provide a timeline for when the internal investigation will be finished.