The Peel Regional Police is now involved in the investigation looking into the incident that happened over the weekend at a skatepark in Gravenhurst involving a youth and a Bracebridge OPP officer.

“To ensure transparency in this matter, I have requested that Chief Nishan Duraiappah assign members of the Peel Regional Police Service to conduct an investigation into this incident,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says. “We understand the concerns being expressed by members of the public, and I want to assure everyone that the Ontario Provincial Police holds its members to the highest levels of professionalism and accountability.”

Until the investigation is done, the officer involved has been reassigned to administrative duties, according to Sergeant Jason Folz.

“On April 19, 2021, the OPP became aware of a video on social media, showing an interaction in the Town of Gravenhurst involving a member of the Bracebridge OPP and a young person,” Folz explains. “The incident occurred April 18, 2021. Officers stopped to speak to a group of young people, none of whom were wearing masks or social distancing. Officers attempted to interact with the youths which led to a physical confrontation between one officer and one young person.”

Folz says the skatepark was closed, as is required under the current stay-at-home order.