A video has surfaced on Facebook Monday of an altercation between a boy and a Bracebridge OPP officer at the Gravenhurst Skate Park.

It’s not yet known what happened before the video started, but what is shown is an officer confronting a boy at what appears to be the skatepark at the Gravenhurst YMCA.

At the start of the video another boy riding past shouts, “they’re asking for IDs,” before the camera pans to show the officer in question speaking to two boys, both of them on scooters. The video shows a boy falling to the ground and the officer shouting “ do not touch me” and a bystander saying the boy is only 12-years old.

“This behaviour is unacceptable,” the officer shouted in the direction of other youth who were sitting on the halfpipe in front of where the incident happened. The officer can also be heard saying the boy was “failing to identify.” At this point, the officer was joined by his partner and they ushered the youth off to the side. Then the video cuts off.

“The OPP is aware of the video from the skate park in Gravenhurst and are initiating an investigation into the matter,” Sergeant Jason Folz tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom. “It would be improper for me to speak about specific details about an active investigation.”