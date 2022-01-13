It’s another record-high for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario.

There are 3,630 people in the hospital Thursday being treated for the virus, that’s up by 182 patients since Wednesday. The Ministry of Health says 54 per cent were admitted with the virus and 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive in the hospital.

There are 500 patients in intensive care units. Patients who were admitted for COVID-19 make up 82 per cent, with the rest in ICU for other reasons but have also tested positive.

Sadly, Ontario is reporting another 35 deaths, but a ministry spokesperson says those people passed away over the course of the last 11 days.

There are 9,909 new cases today but experts warn that number is an underestimate because the general population cannot get a PCR test to confirm infection.