One man is in custody after human remains were discovered at a property in Huntsville.

Huntsville OPP found the remains at a home on Gryffin Lodge Road on Nov. 21, after being tipped off by a member of the public.

A 56-year-old Huntsville resident was arrested and charged with Indignity to Human Remains, appearing in court on Nov. 22. He was remanded into custody.

The OPP and several partner agencies are working to identify the remains, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Huntsville detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).