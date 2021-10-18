One person has been arrested and another is at large after a late-night vehicle chase in Huntsville.

Shots were fired as a motorcycle chased a car on Britannia Road just after midnight on Saturday. Responding officers from the Huntsville OPP managed to force the driver of the car off the road.

The car’s driver, a 28-year-old man from Lake of Bays, was charged with possession of a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, property mischief of less than $5,000, failure to stop, and failure to comply with a release order.

The OPP says the motorcycle’s rider fled west on Britannia and is currently at large. No injuries were reported, and officials say there is no danger to the public.

The OPP asks anyone with information on the incident to contact its Huntsville detachment or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.