Ontario is reporting another 417 new cases of COVID-19.

Sadly, three more people have died.

The seven-day rolling average in the province is now 476, down from 565 last week. The test positivity rate is 1.5 percent, the lowest it has been since August.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 65-percent of the new cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccine status with 35-percent in people who are fully vaccinated.

There are 254 people in the hospital being treated for the disease.

