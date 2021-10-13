We haven’t seen so few new COVID-19 cases in a day since early August.  Ontario is reporting 306 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours. 

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 66-percent of the new cases are in people not fully vaccinated or with unknown vaccination status. Almost 34-percent of the new cases are in fully vaccinated people. 

Sadly, another 12 people have died. There are 242 patients in Ontario hospitals with the virus.

 

**Written by Wendy Gray