Long-term care workers, students and volunteers in Ontario will soon be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The announcement was made on Friday afternoon by Minister of Long-Term Care Rod Phillips.
Phillips says lower vaccination rates in some homes is one of the reasons for the change.
The new mandatory vaccine policy in long-term care homes takes effect on November 15th.