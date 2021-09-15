The application process for the Town of Bracebridge’s event tourism and community grants is now open.

“The event tourism grant is open to applicants who demonstrate that their event is a ‘tourism driver,’ providing an economic spin-off for the community via visitor spending and overnight stays,” town officials explain. “The community grant program demonstrates the town’s ongoing commitment to working with organizations that provide beneficial projects for the community. Local community groups and not-for-profit organizations are invited to submit applications for specific projects or one-time funding. It is not the intent of this grant program to provide ongoing base funding for community organizations.”

The deadline to get an application in is November 5th. The forms are available on the town’s website.

In Bracebridge’s 2021 budget, it was noted that “most” of the festivals and events that received funding through the event tourism grant were cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19. The unspent $24,500 was transferred into the economic development reserve for future distribution to the event organizers if they decide to run their events in 2021. Bracebridge’s Economic Development Programmer Kalleen Turchet tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom while most of the events were again cancelled in 2021, two will be going forward and getting deferred funding: Muskoka Brewery’s Venture Fest will receive $5,000 while the PRISM Theatre in the Park will get $1,500.

In 2020, $6,050 was allocated through the community grant program. Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Muskoka, the YWCA of Muskoka, Safe Quiet Lakes and Hospice Muskoka were the organizations that received funding last year.