As the 44th Federal Election approaches, affordable housing continues to be a major talking point amongst candidates.

Here’s how each candidate running for the Parry Sound-Muskoka seat in parliament answered the following question;

If elected, what is your plan to work with the governments and residents in the riding to create a solution for affordable housing?

The Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate Scott Atchinson, who is the incumbent MP, said “Affordable housing is a huge issue in Parry Sound-Muskoka. I have been working with local municipalities and community officials to access a number of existing government programs. Going forward the Conservative Party has a four-point plan for Housing: a) Fix the mortgage stress test to ensure first-time homebuyers aren’t unnecessarily prevented from accessing mortgages, and work to remove the stress test from mortgage renewals; b) Increase amortization periods on insured mortgages to 30 years for first-time homebuyers to lower monthly payments; c) Launch an inquiry into money laundering in the real estate sector; and, d) Make surplus federal real estate available for development to increase the supply of housing.”

The New Democratic Party’s candidate Heather Hay said she would build on her party’s federal platform promises to build 500,000 affordable homes and waive GST on building affordable housing.

“Part of the problem is that many of the programs involve municipalities matching the funds available through various programs, and it furthers the urban-rural divide,” says Hay. “I would advocate for interest-free loans for rural communities so they can invest in affordable housing.”

Hay says she also stands by the federal NDP’s promises to create fast-start funds for local housing applications, increase home-buyers tax credits, add a 20 per cent tax to property purchases by foreign buyers, and have property bidders clearly and transparently listed.

The People’s Party of Canada’s candidate James Tole said “there is a discrepancy between the availability of houses up for sale and the demand for them, so there is a shortage of housing and a big demand for them and that is driving up prices.”

“Note in terms of the PPC’s policy on housing and the housing crisis, there isn’t a specific policy on that. However under the economy, we have a policy on that and that is to eliminate corporate subsidies, lower business taxes, lower taxes all around for individuals as well, more money in the pockets of individuals, more money in the pockets of businesses will spur development. A high tax environment is bad for the economy.

So in terms of housing, that’s what we need to have. A completely different business environment, less tax, and less unnecessary red tape and legislation. So that’s the way forward. The PPC is not a party that throws taxpayers’ money at problems. We are all about freedom, fairness, personal responsibility, and respect. So more money in the pockets of individuals and businesses will spur development and will spur the building of new housing for people, but we are not for building subsidized housing at the taxpayer’s expense. “

Requests for comment were made to the Liberal Party of Canada’s Jovanie Nicoyishakiye, the Green Party of Canada’s Mark Mantha, the National Citizens Alliance’ James Fawcett and Independent Daniel Predie Jr, but no response was received.

*With files from Mathew Reisler and Martin Halek