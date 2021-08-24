The Bracebridge OPP has dealt with multiple calls of mischief in the Wellington Street/Salmon Road area in the past few weeks.

Constable Samantha Bigley says windows have been smashed and portables have been damaged at Monck Public School and other property has been reported to have been damaged. That includes some of the construction equipment being used by Fowler Construction to prepare the site of the future Muskoka Lumber Community Centre. Bigley says the police have received reports of suspicious activity in the area at night with groups of people – including some on bicycles and ATVs – present.

Over the weekend, a suspect(s) gained entry to the school, but Bigley says no damage was done.

Earlier this summer, she says “minor mischief” was happening in the same area, but recently it’s escalated.

“People are encouraged to call the police if anything unusual is noticed,” Bigley says. Since the area is highly populated, she says the detachment is looking for people who might have a video surveillance system or a video doorbell. She says they already have a “couple of suspects” in mind, but believes there are others involved, adding all the suspects might not be connected. The number for the Bracebridge OPP detachment is 888-310-1122, or you can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.