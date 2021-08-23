Jovanie Nicoyishakiye was announced as the Liberal party’s Candidate for Parry Sound—Muskoka in the upcoming federal election.

The Liberal Party of Canada released an acclamation notice confirming the news over the weekend.

Nicoyishakiye will be running against incumbent Conservative MP Scott Aitchison, the NDP’s Heather Hay, the Green Party’s Marc Mantha and the PPC’s Jim Tole.