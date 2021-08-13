All federal public servants will be mandated by Ottawa to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc made the announcement today(Friday), adding the feds are leading by example.

Leblanc said the hope is crown corporations and federally regulated industries will follow suit as well.

In addition, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said vaccinations will soon be required for employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors.

Set to take effect by the end of October at the latest, it will also extend to commercial air travellers, passengers on interprovincial trains, cruise ship passengers and will even extend to certain travellers.