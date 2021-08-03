Huntsville residents offer cottages/Lake houses to Actor John Cleese after Airbnb mistake
Screenshot of Cleese's Twitter Page
Monty Python co-founder and actor John Cleese was left in a sticky situation after an Airbnb mistake left him without a place to stay while making a film.
Cleese took to Twitter on Monday asking if anyone in Huntsville has a nice place he can rent after he said Airbnb took their money but now say they’ve given the house to someone else.
Since the tweet went live, over 800 comments were made with several people offering Cleese their cottages and lake houses for the duration of filming.
About an hour after Cleese’s tweet, Airbnb responded in a tweet, apologizing.