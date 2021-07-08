The province has set another one-day record for vaccinations. Yesterday over 268,000 vaccines were given.

Ontario is also seeing its lowest test positivity rate since the fall at 0.8-percent.

Over the last 24 hours, there have been 210 new diagnoses and sadly four more people have died. This is the first time this week new cases have exceeded 200.

Active cases now number 1,816.

Another 231 people have recovered with the resolved rate steady at 98-percent.