A 55-year old man from Huntsville has been charged in what the OPP is calling a “historical” sexual assault investigation.

The man was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for a series of crimes which the OPP says took place between 2001 and 2003. Both charges can result in a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison as indictable offenses. The accused has been released on conditional bail pending a court appearance in August.

According to Kate McKay with the Huntsville OPP, the investigation was sparked by a complainant coming forward almost 20 years after the alleged crimes. In an emailed statement, McKay urges anyone who is a victim of sexual offences to come forward, even if years have passed since the event.

“There is no expiration date to report a sexual offence to police,” says McKay. “No matter how long ago it happened, the OPP will conduct a thorough investigation, while supporting the victim and protecting them from further victimization. We want victims to know that sexual assault is not their fault, it is a crime and we will work to identify, arrest and prosecute the person(s) responsible.”

McKay also advises parents to speak with their children about internet safety to help prevent them from being victimised.

The OPP is asking anyone with potential information on the alleged crimes, or believes that they were a victim of a similar circumstance to contact them or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.