For the first time since mid-October Ontario is reporting no new deaths from COVID-19.

It’s also the third day in a row there are less than 200 hundred new cases with the Ministry of Health recording 194 new cases.

Test positivity has also dropped below one percent to 0.9 percent.

The recovery rate remains at 98 percent with another 236 cases resolved in the last 24-hours.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is encouraging all young adults and teens to get vaccinated as schools are set to reopen in September.

Dr. Kieran Moore says vaccine doses are lowest among younger people with only 68-percent of people between 18 to 29 years of age with a first dose compared to 78 percent of older adults with one shot.