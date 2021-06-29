The local health unit reported one new case of COVID-19 and one recovery in the District of Muskoka today, keeping the District at 28 active cases.

One case, an 18 to 34-year-old female, was added from Bracebridge and one recovery in Huntsville.

The health unit also reported a Huntsville case was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, just under 66 percent of those 12 and older in our district have received their first shot and more than a quarter are fully vaccinated.