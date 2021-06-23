Ontario Premier Doug Ford says an announcement on the province moving into Stage 2 of its reopening plan is coming soon.

Ford says the province is working hard to get to phase 2 and phase 3 of the plan as soon as possible and stage 2 could come a few days earlier than the target date of July 2nd.

His comments come on the heels of a record one-day high of over 227,000 vaccines given on Tuesday.

Ford says increased vaccines is opening up possibilities.

“This is all due to the vaccinations going extremely well and again, our front-line healthcare workers, they’ve done an incredible, incredible job and the people of Ontario of going out and getting vaccinated.”

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, told the Toronto Star that he’s optimistic the province could enter the next step a few days earlier than the target date.