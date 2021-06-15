The local health unit added 13 recoveries and no new cases of COVID-19 in the District of Muskoka on Tuesday.

Seven recoveries were reported in Lake of Bays, five in Gravenhurst and one in Muskoka Lakes.

The district’s active case count now stands at 24, six in Bracebridge, five in Huntsville, two in Lake of Bays, six in Muskoka lakes and five in Gravenhurst.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered just over 330 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Muskoka in the last day.

As of Tuesday, over 63 percent of adults in the district have received their first shot and about 11 percent are fully vaccinated.