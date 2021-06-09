The local health unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 and no recoveries in the District of Muskoka today(Wednesday).

Two cases, a minor male and an 18-34-year-old female, were added in Gravenhurst, one case, 35-44-year-old male, was added in Bracebridge, one, 18-34-year-old male, was in Huntsville and one, a 65-79-year-old male, was added in Muskoka Lakes.

In addition, the health unit reported one person from Muskoka Lakes was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

41 cases remain active in Muskoka, six in Bracebridge, six in Huntsville, nine in Lake of Bays, seven in Muskoka Lakes and 13 in Gravenhurst.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit gave out over 1,100 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Muskoka residents over the last two days.

As of Wednesday, Just under 60 percent of the District of Muskoka have received their first jab, and over eight percent are fully vaccinated.