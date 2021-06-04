It’s the fifth straight day Ontario is reporting under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 914 on Friday with sixty-two per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and up north in the Porcupine Health Unit region.

Another 19 people have died with the death toll now at 8,820.

The recovery rate remains steady at 96 per cent with more recoveries than new cases reported.

Over 32,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with over 168,000 vaccines given.

Test positivity is at 2.8 per cent.

Although daily case numbers remain below one thousand, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says he wants to make sure there isn’t a resurgence form the Victoria Day weekend before he makes a decision to reopen the province.