Premier Doug Ford gave a glimmer of hope that the province may re-open sooner than June 14th.

Ford says he is cautiously optimistic, “I am so hopeful that, as things are going, we may be able to enter Step One safely..earlier than June 14th. We are waiting on Dr. Williams and his team to tell us when we may be able to do so.”

He would not give any indication as to when that accelerated opening could happen, saying only that he is waiting on the Chief Medical Officer of Health and his team’s decision on when they think it would be safe to open up into Stage One.

In Stage One the province will see the following easing of restrictions: