Nine recoveries and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the District of Muskoka on Monday placing the district at 24 active cases.

One case was added in Bracebridge (18 to 34-year-old male), Huntsville (18 to 34-year-old male) and Gravenhurst (45 to 64-year-old male).

Three recoveries were added in each of Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes and Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge now sits at six active cases, Huntsville at seven, two in Lake of Bays, five in Muskoka lakes, three in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

Over 1,600 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Muskoka over the weekend with first dose coverage now over 53 percent of the District of Muskoka.