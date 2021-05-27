Greater Toronto Area based drug ring dismantled by police after six-month investigation
The OPP has arrested 11 suspects after a six-month investigation – dubbed Project Garfield – into a Greater Toronto Area based drug ring.
The seized fentanyl (Photo supplied by: OPP)
After issuing m search warrants in Toronto, Oshawa, Barrie, Markham and Ajax, police seized:
- 427 grams of Fentanyl
- 734 grams of Cocaine
- 53 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 30 Hydromorphone pills
- 15 Oxycodone pills
- Approximately $109,000 in Canadian dollars
- Four handguns
- Five vehicles
- Drug trafficking paraphernalia
- Cell phones
Detective Jim Walker says the suspects face “numerous charges” and are alleged to have been responsible for trafficking fentanyl and crack cocaine into Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka and were also linked to some fatal and non-fatal overdoses between January 2020 and February 2021.
The operation was a collaborative effort with multiple OPP units that started
Over $100,000 in cash was seized (Photo supplied by: OPP)
in December 2020. “The network of individuals has operated as a criminal organization, with multiple individuals involved in facilitating drug transactions,” Walker says.
Six of the accused are still in custody, while the other five were released. All of them are due in court between May and June.