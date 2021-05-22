“He was our valued friend and a talented and resourceful staff member who was loved by our clients,” the owners of CedarCoast Timber Homes in Kilworthy Bert and Patrick Bongers say of longtime Construction Manager Benjamin Readman.

He was involved in a boating incident on Kawagama Lake in Algonquin Highlands on Friday. He was working with another man on a boat when they both fell into the water. The other person involved made it to shore safely, but Readman did not.

His body was recovered by the police shortly after 1:30 PM yesterday.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

“Ben has been more than our Construction Manager for over 20 years,” the statement from the Bongers’ continues. “He was our valued friend and a talented and resourceful staff member who was loved by our clients.”

“Our prayers go with Ben and all those who knew this wonderful man,” their statement finishes.