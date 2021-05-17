The province is opening up vaccine eligibility to everyone 18 and over ahead of schedule.

With 2.2 million vaccine doses arriving in the province this week ahead of the Victoria Day weekend, the government says all adults can book their first shot appointment beginning Tuesday, May 17 at 8:00 am at mass immunization clinics. People who are 17 and will turn 18 this year will also be able to book an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine only, as that is the only dose approved for youth 12 and over. Appointments can be booked through the province’s booking system or through your public health unit.

The expansion to all adults over 18 is a week ahead of schedule.