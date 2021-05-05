Ontario is reporting fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for a second straight day.

The province added 2,941 cases Wednesday with seventy per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Another 44 people have died, the highest daily increase in over two months, with the death toll now at 8,187.

The recovery rate is at 91 per cent.

Over 45,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with over 132,000 vaccines given.

2,075 people are in the hospital with 882 in intensive care.