The local health unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the District of Muskoka today(Tuesday), four of which are 18 to 34 years old.

Seven more residents recovered from the virus by Tuesday which brings our district up to 88 active cases.

17 cases remain active in Huntsville after one case was reassigned to another health unit, a 45 to 64-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19 and two recoveries were added.

Three cases, two female and one male 18 to 34-year-olds, were added in Muskoka lakes which now stands at 26 active cases including the town’s first virus-related hospitalization in more than a month.

Georgian Bay stands at five active cases now after one 18 to 34-year-old female resident tested positive for the virus.

Two more residents recovered from Bracebridge which now stands at 26 active cases and three more in Lake of Bay which is down to three active cases.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit gave out 117 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the District of Muskoka in the last 24 hours.

As of this afternoon, over 22,700 residents in our district have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.