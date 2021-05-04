Ontario is reporting under 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Tuesday’s 2,791 cases is the lowest increase the province has seen since the beginning of April.

Seventy-six per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

The death toll is now at 8,143 after another 25 people died.

The recovery rate is steady at 90 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 9.1 per cent.

Over 33,000 tests were done in the last 24 hours and over 88,000 vaccines were given.

2,167 people are in the hospital with 886 in intensive care.