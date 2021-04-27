The local health unit recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the District of Muskoka today(Tuesday).

24 cases remain active in Bracebridge with the health unit reporting no current hospitalizations in the town.

18 cases are active in Huntsville, six in Lake of Bays, seven in Muskoka lakes, and ten in Gravenhurst.

The health unit reported a Georgian Bay local previously considered recovered, was admitted to hospital because of COVID-19 overnight pushing Georgian Bay to three active cases.

The District of Muskoka now stands at 68 active cases including two in hospital.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered over 4,000 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

As of Tuesday afternoon, over 30 percent of residents in the District of Muskoka have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with more than 2,300 residents fully immunized with both doses.