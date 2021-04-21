Ontario is reporting over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 4,212 cases Wednesday with sixty-eight per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Another 32 people have died with the death toll in the province now at 7,789.

The recovery rate remains steady at 88 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 7.9 per cent.

Over 51,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with a record of over 136,000 vaccines given.

There are 2,335 people in hospital with a record high 790 in intensive care.