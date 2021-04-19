Building permits and site inspections are currently only available for essential construction sites within the Town of Huntsville.

The change comes in response to the Province’s enhanced public health measures issued last week.

The Town issued a letter to the building industry to provide further clarity on the new restrictions.

In the letter, the Town listed the following as what counts as essential construction;

Residential construction activities or projects and related services Associated with the health care sector or long-term care, including new facilities, expansions, renovations and conversion of spaces that could be repurposed for health care space Ensure safe and reliable operations of, or provide new capacity in: Municipal infrastructure Provincial infrastructure, including but not limited to, the transit, transportation, resource, energy and justice sectors Support the operations of, or provide new capacity in, electricity generation, transmission, distribution and storage, natural gas distribution, transmission and storage or in the supply of resources Support the operations of, or provide new capacity in, schools, colleges, universities or child care centres within the meaning of the Child Care and Early Years Act, 2014 Required for: The maintenance and operations of petrochemical plants and refineries Significant industrial petrochemical projects where preliminary work commenced before April 17, 2021 Industrial construction and modifications to existing industrial structures limited solely to work necessary for the production, maintenance or enhancement of personal protective equipment, medical devices such as ventilators and other identified products directly related to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic Would provide additional capacity in the production, processing, manufacturing or distribution of food, beverages or agricultural products Were started before April 17, 2021 and would provide additional capacity: For businesses that provide logistical support, distribution services, warehousing, storage or shipping and delivery services In the operation and delivery of Information Technology (IT) services or telecommunications services To, or enhance the efficiency or operations of, businesses that extract, manufacture, process and distribute goods, products, equipment and materials Support the operations of broadband internet and cellular technologies and services Prepare a site for institutional, commercial, industrial or residential development, including any necessary excavation, grading, roads or utilities infrastructure Necessary to temporarily close construction sites that have paused, or that are not active, to ensure ongoing public safety Funded in whole or in part by: The Crown in right of Canada or in right of Ontario An agency of the Crown in right of Canada or in right of Ontario A municipality Are: Intended to provide shelter or supports for vulnerable persons or affordable housing Being funded in whole or in part by, or are being undertaken by: The Crown in right of Canada or in right of Ontario An agency of the Crown in right of Canada or in right of Ontario A municipality A service manager as defined the Housing Services Act, 2011 A registered charity within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) A not-for-profit corporation

The letter added that the Town of Huntsville and the Township of Lake of Bays Building Departments will continue to review and issue building permits for all construction, however, construction cannot be started unless the project falls within the essential list above.

In addition, any inspections that continue to meet the Province’s essential list will be conducted, subject to COVID-19 safe work practices.

Please note that the above conditions do not exempt an individual from rectifying an unsafe condition (including septic systems, or structural failure).

Should a municipality place an order on a property, it is the responsibility of the property owner to remedy the situation within the timelines and requirements of the municipality.

It will be at the municipality’s discretion to determine if a permit is available for the work to be carried out during this time.

Building Services staff are not responsible for confirming what workplaces are essential and will communicate only what inspections we are able to complete.

Essential Workplaces information is available by calling the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659 or visit the Ontario Government website about essential workplaces.

To submit a new permit application or a revision to an existing permit, you can do so through the Town of Huntsville online permitting software.