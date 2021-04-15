The local health unit added 10 new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries to the District of Muskoka today(Thursday).

No change was reported to Huntsville, still standing at 16 active cases, nor to Lake of Bays which remains at six active cases.

Three cases, two 45 to 64 year-olds and one 18 to 34-year-old, all males, were added in Bracebridge pushing the town to 14 active cases including one in hospital.

Three cases and one recovery were reported in Muskoka Lakes, two cases in Gravenhurst and two cases plus one recovery in Georgian Bay.

In addition, one resolved case was reassigned from Simcoe to Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered just over 4,000 vaccines in the last 24 hours.

As of this afternoon, 54 COVID-19 cases remain active in Muskoka, and over 140,000 doses of vaccines have been given throughout Simcoe Muskoka.