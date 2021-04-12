Bracebridge residents are being strongly reminded that until further notice, Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility are for essential trips only.

Riders are being directed to only use the service for the purposes of accessing necessary destinations such as grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and employment.

In addition, the town says extra safety precautions will continue to be in effect like heightened sanitization of frequent touchpoints on the vehicles.

As well, those who are feeling unwell are asked to not board Transit or Mobility vehicles;

Upon boarding, riders should sanitize their hands utilizing the provided hand sanitizer or their own supply;

Riders are to practice physical distancing and must separate themselves from other passengers while riding on the bus;

A maximum of eight riders will be permitted on Transit vehicles and two on Mobility vehicles at any time which may require riders to be more flexible with boarding times and riders will not be required to pay fares or swipe their transit pass.

Town staff are available to provide assistance via telephone at 705-645-5264 or email at transit@bracebridge.ca.