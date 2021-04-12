Porter Airlines is planning to take to the sky again on June 21st.

This is the fourth time the airline has pushed back its restart date, citing “ongoing travel restrictions” as the reason this time around.

“We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service,” officials with the airline said in a statement on their website. “However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights. We are closely watching developments and know that Porter will be an important part of providing people with travel options as the economy recovers.”

The previous plan was for flights to resume on March 29th.

It was announced in January that when Porter does start taking bookings again “enhanced health and safety measures” will be in place. Officials said that details will be released at a later date on what those measures will be.

As they did last time their return to flight date was pushed back, Porter is waiving all change and cancellation fees on all flights booked between today and June 21st.

Porter Airlines has flown seasonal flights from Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport to the Muskoka Airport since the summer of 2019.