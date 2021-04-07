Town of Huntsville branded face masks are back on sale.

Julia McKenzie, the town’s Treasurer, tells the MyMuskokaNow newsroom the initiative started internally with only staff having the masks but was expanded to the public after a deputation had come to council back in November.

McKenzie said the town was directed to sell to the public and that two dollars from each mask sale would be donated to a Mental Health charity.

She says the charity hasn’t been chosen yet as the town council is still discussing the matter.

McKenzie said by the end of 2020, almost 300 masks were sold, raising around $600 in donations.

She added that with the closures seen at the beginning of the year, mask sales were put on hold, but they are back on now.

The mask costs $12 including HST and shipping within Canada and can be bought through the town’s website.