Five lakes in Muskoka will be studied by the District to ensure the water quality can be “protected and enhanced.”

Causation studies will be done on the five lakes. Officials with the District explain that the study is done as a way to find out if the water quality in the lakes is “vulnerable.”

Public meetings will also be held so officials involved in the studies can explain what is being done and allow for questions to be asked.

The lakes being studied are:

Bass Lake in Gravenhurst with a public meeting on April 30th from 1 to 2:30 PM

Echo Lake in the Township of Lake of Bays with a public meeting on April 23rd from 10 to 11:30 AM

Leonard Lake in the Township of Muskoka Lakes with a public meeting on April 26th from 10 to 11:30 AM.

Three Mile Lake in the Township of Muskoka Lakes with a public meeting on April 20th from 10 to 11:30 AM

Stewart Lake in the Townships of Muskoka Lakes and Georgian Bay with a public meeting on April 19th from 10 to 11:30 AM

The meetings will take place by Zoom. You’re being asked to email jacquie.evans@muskoka.on.ca if you want to take part.

“The District has retained environmental sciences consultants and experts in community consultation to undertake the studies,” officials with the District explain. “In partnership with our consultants, our goal is to provide recommendations and actions that can be taken by stakeholders (those who live or work on or near the lakes, those who use the lakes for recreational purposes, the District, and others) to ensure water quality can be protected and enhanced.”