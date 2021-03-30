The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner (Photo taken on Zoom)

As Easter approaches, the region’s top doctor says it’s very important people not let their guard down when it comes to COVID-19.

In his weekly update on Tuesday, Simcoe Muskoka’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner said holidays have proven to cause surges in cases over the past year.

Dr. Garner urged residents to find ways to be closer with family and friends without putting others at risk.

He said remote means of being together are always best, outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor ones, and masks should always be on when distance cannot be maintained.

Dr. Gardner highly recommended against having guests over indoors, but if you do, maintain your distance, ensure mask use and limit the number of people to five.