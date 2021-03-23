The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting no new cases and one recovery in Muskoka on Tuesday.

It drops the active case count to eight locally.

There have been a total of 256 cases of the novel coronavirus in Muskoka with 245 people going on to recover.

Another 39 cases of variants of concern (VOC) were reported Tuesday, putting the active amount of VOCs at 221. A total of 1,045 have been reported.

Over 70,000 vaccines have now been administered in Simcoe Muskoka after 1,339 shots were given out Monday. Of that, 17,280 have received both doses of the vaccine. SMDHU’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner noted during his weekly briefing that 95-percent of long-term care residents and 96-percent of retirement home residents have gotten their first shot. “That is tremendous,” Dr. Garnder said.

Since the vaccine became available locally, the “vast majority” that has been shipped to Simcoe Muskoka has been the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Dr. Gardner noted that 3,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were administered to residents between the ages of 60 and 64 by four Family Health Teams in the region and 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered as well.