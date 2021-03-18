Ontario Premier Doug Ford says in a race between COVID-19 and vaccines, the virus wins every time.

Ford told a media conference on Thursday afternoon that the virus travels at a faster pace than officials can immunize and we need to continue to follow the protocols in place.

The premier’s comments come as he says 400,000 vaccine appointments have now been booked in Ontario using the online and telephone systems that went live on Monday.

Ford also says nearly fifty per cent of the 80 and older population in Ontario have now been vaccinated which works out to approximately 300,000 seniors.