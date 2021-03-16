Ontario Premier Doug Ford says we can’t let our guard down for one second against COVID-19.

It comes as Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table says the province has entered a third wave of the virus being fueled by variants of concern.

The table says the variants now make up over half of the new virus cases across the province.

Ford says he’s always respectful of what the science table says and he takes his advice from Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

He added that the province will be very, very cautious moving forward.

Meanwhile, Ford says Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booking portal signed up over 71,000 people during its first two days.

As for some users reporting issues, Ford says they knew there would be bumps on the road but they have identified the issues and fixed them even faster.