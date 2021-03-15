One new COVID-19 case is being reported in Muskoka Monday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

With six more people reported by the Health Unit to have recovered from the virus, the active case count is now at 17 locally.

The new case is:

A man from Lake of Bays between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

It is the seventh case of the coronavirus to be reported in Lake of Bays. The last case to be reported in the township was on February 24th.

A total of 251 cases of the virus have now been reported in Muskoka with 231 people going on to recover.