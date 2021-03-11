Ontario has logged another 1,092 cases of COVID-19.

Just over 52-percent of the new cases were in the hotspots around the GTHA. The number of new cases is the lowest reported this week.

Another 10 people died bringing the death toll to 7,109.

The province reports 1,110 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the recovery rate to 94-percent. Active cases are also down from Wednesday at 11,283.

The percent positivity rate, the percentage of tests that come back positive, also dropped slightly to 2.4-percent. The Ministry of Health reports another 60,619 tests were processed but there is a backlog of 42,033 tests waiting for results.

Yesterday the province announced over 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Meanwhile, the province has pulled the “emergency brake” in the Sudbury Public Health Region after what Health Minister Christine Elliott calls a rapid rise in the case rate, “swift action is needed to protect individuals, families, and businesses and save lives.”