No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, but three recoveries were added.

That means the active case count has dropped to 21 locally.

225 cases of the virus have been reported by SMDHU in Muskoka since the pandemic began and 201 recoveries.

The Health Unit added 14 new cases of B 1.1.7 – the variant originally from the UK, which ups the total number they have reported in Simcoe Muskoka to 205.

Another 1,382 vaccines were administered in SMDHU’s medical region since its last update. Now, a total of 44,078 shots have been given out.