Small businesses across the province have until March 31st to apply for the Ontario Small Business Support Grant. It offers between $10,000 to $20,000 to help business owners pay for whatever they need too, from wages to buying inventory. When approved owners will receive the funding within 10 days.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Ontario’s economy employing local people in communities across the province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “The sad fact is these business owners have suffered significantly through the pandemic, but we have had their backs with programs like the Ontario Small Business Support Grant. So far, the uptake of these grants has been tremendous, and I strongly encourage all business owners to apply and access this financial relief.”

The government says so far $1-billion has been given to small businesses throughout the province. To apply click here