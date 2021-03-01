Ontario saw another 1,023 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. It is the sixth straight day the province has seen more than 1,000 new cases a day.

Over 50-percent of the new cases are in the hotspot areas around the GTHA. On Sunday the province surpassed over 300,000 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Another six people died across the province in the last 24 hours which is the lowest daily death toll in four months.

Another 949 people recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 94-percent.

As of Sunday night, there have been 704,695 vaccines administered.