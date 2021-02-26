The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) did not report a new COVID-19 case in Muskoka for the first time since February 11th.

With one person recovering, the active case count has dropped to 21.

There have been a total of 218 cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka with 194 people recovering.

In the last 24 hours, 1,021 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka, adding to the 38,231 shots given out since the vaccine was made available in the region.

Two new cases of B.1.1.7 – the variant of concern originally from the UK – were added by SMDHU, putting the total amount of cases of that variant at 184 in Simcoe Muskoka. There are another 290 probable cases, but a second test is needed before it can be confirmed as a variant of concern.