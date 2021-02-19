It remains at 16 after one person contracted the virus, but one person recovered.

The new case is:

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 45 and 64. She got the virus through close contact with another positive case.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has reported 204 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 186 people recovering.

Over 30,000 vaccines have now been administered in Simcoe Muskoka after 1,306 shots were given out in the 24 hours. The total now sits at 30,369.

SMDHU is reporting three new cases of UK B.1.1.7, adding to the 171 that have already been reported in the Health Unit’s medical region. There are 158 probable cases that will not be classified as a variant of concern until a second test comes back positive.